Son trapped in India after travel restrictions reunited with dad in Adelaide

Reyansh Maru touched down in South Australia with the help of Jasmeet and Arshdeep Singh, two Adelaide residents who were in India and volunteered to accompany the boy on his solo trip home.

“The kids missed their parents and their parents missed their kid so we agreed to take him with us,” Mr Singh told .

A five-year-old boy has been reunited with his parents in Adelaide after becoming trapped in India while visiting grandparents as the coronavirus pandemic worsened and Australia’s international borders shut. (Supplied)

For two days, the couple acted as mum and dad for the young boy and hand-delivered him to his dad today.

“It was a little heartbreaking moment, because I was really attached to the kid,” Mrs Singh said.

“I thought, I’m going to miss him.”

Reyansh Maru touched down in South Australia with the help of Jasmeet and Arshdeep Singh, two Adelaide residents who were in India and volunteered to accompany the boy on his solo trip home. (Supplied)

The five-year-old is now spending two weeks in hotel quarantine with his dad, who says he can’t thank the couple enough for getting his son home.

“It’s so amazing for me, I can’t believe it,” he said.

“I just literally started crying and ran in front of him.”

For two days, the couple acted as mum and dad for the young boy and hand-delivered him to his dad today. (Supplied)

Reyansh’s story is not uncommon, according to an online group battling to help Australians stuck abroad.

Single mother Ambrine Baig told she has been desperately fighting to get her son, who is trapped in Bombay where he was holidaying with grandparents, to return home.

“My mother is helpless. She wants to drop my son here but there is no one who can help me,” she said.

The five-year-old is now spending two weeks in hotel quarantine with his dad, who says he can’t thank the couple enough for getting his son home. (Supplied)

“I don’t know anyone who is a citizen there. I’m pretty fearful because the number of cases is rising there.”

Beyond Blue’s Coronavirus Mental Wellbeing Support Service is a /7 service free of charge to all Australians. Visit the site here or call 1800512348