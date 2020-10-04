Someone Livestreamed A SHOOTUP Da Baby’s Video In Charlotte Last Night!!

DaBaby’s music video shoot ended in a shootout on Saturday, has confirmed. And the shooting was LIVESTREAMED by onlookers.

Charlotte rapper DaBaby is always in some sort of trouble, and last night nearly iturned deadly. conformed that gunm,en pulled up onto Da Baby’s video shoot, and there was a shootout on the set. Multiple sources confirmed with that cops were called in after gunfire erupted near the music video set.

Late Saturday evening, DaBaby shared images and videos of what seems to be a music video in progress in West Blvd Charlotte.

While was unable to confirm which song the video would be tied to, the area was packed with kids, as well as members of the rapper’s Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment clique, including rapper Stunna 4 Vegas.

Clips of the alleged shooting incident started circulating late Saturday, showing various persons scampering for cover after bullets began to ring out in the area. It’s still unclear if anyone was injured in the shootout or if DaBaby or a member of his crew were targeted.

This incident follows a string of other violent mishaps the rapper has been linked to over the last two years. These include beating up a Beverly Hills hotel employee, which he is now set to battle in court, a previous battery charge against a concert promoter in Miami, as well as a deadly shooting at a Walmart in 2018. While an official motive for the shooting has not been ascertained, a few persons on social media believe that the attack came as a reprisal for the 2018 Walmart incident.

