Solo.io, a cloud-based API infrastructure startup, raises $23M Series B led by Redpoint Ventures and True Ventures, bringing its total raised to $37M (Mike Wheatley/SiliconANGLE)

Mike Wheatley / SiliconANGLE:

Solo.io, a cloud-based API infrastructure startup, raises $23M Series B led by Redpoint Ventures and True Ventures, bringing its total raised to $37M  —  Cloud-native software company Solo.io Inc. said today it has bagged $23 million in new funding.  —  The Series B round was led …

