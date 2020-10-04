Solo.io, a cloud-based API infrastructure startup, raises $23M Series B led by Redpoint Ventures and True Ventures, bringing its total raised to $37M (Mike Wheatley/SiliconANGLE)

Mike Wheatley / SiliconANGLE:
Solo.io, a cloud-based API infrastructure startup, raises $23M Series B led by Redpoint Ventures and True Ventures, bringing its total raised to $37M — Cloud-native software company Solo.io Inc. said today it has bagged $23 million in new funding. — The Series B round was led …
