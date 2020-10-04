Sofia Richie No Longer Follows Scott Disick on IG Amid Rumors He Reunites With Bella Banos

WENN/Instagram/Avalon/Instar

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashian’ star sparks rumors he’s getting back with his old flame after the two are photographed grabbing a bite at Nobu in Malibu.

It looks like Sofia Richie has finally decided to completely let go of her past. Following her split from Scott Disick, the 22-year-old model has been caught hitting the unfollow button on the reality TV star and restaurateur’s Instagram account.

It arrives amid rumors that Scott has moved on from Sofia with his old flame Bella Banos. The two stars sparked the speculation after they were photographed grabbing a bite at popular hotspot Nobu, Malibu earlier this month. The ex of Kourtney Kardashian opted for a casual look in a California chic orange shirt. He purposely left half the buttons beguilingly open. Meanwhile, Bella donned a black miniskirt that she paired with a matching crop top. Completing her style, she wore sky-high stilettos.

An eyewitness said of the possible couple’s outing at the time, “Scott’s car wouldn’t start and his bodyguard had to get a portable charger jumper to try and get it started. They spent about 10-15 minutes trying to get the car started.” Fortunately for them, everything seemed to be working fine in the end as the witness added, “She looked great and walked behind Scott as they left the restaurant. At that point, they had the car ready for him to go.”

Despite the outing, an insider alleged that Scott and Bella’s relationship is “very casual.” The informant pointed out that the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star did not want “anything serious” for the time being, “but they are having fun. He likes Bella’s energy and thinks she has a great personality.”

Scott and Bella were first linked back in 2017, when the father of three was caught with a girl in his Costa Rica hotel during a vacation filmed for the E! series. She said of their relationship back then, “At first, Scott was just my friend. But he got to know me on a different level. We’re super connected. Scott will call and say, ‘I miss you. I want to see you.’ He always flies me to wherever he is. We spend so much time together.”