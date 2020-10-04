SNL Presidential Debate With Jim Carrey And Alec Baldwin

“The China virus has been very mean to me by being a hoax. And that statement will not come back to haunt me later this week.”
Apparently, SNL thought so, too, because last night’s premiere mocked the shit out of the debate. The beginning of the 46th season brought back Alec Baldwin as Trump and marked the start of Jim Carrey playing Biden.
Just like this week, Baldwin’s Trump rudely interrupted Carrey’s Biden and moderator Chris Wallace (played by Beck Bennett) every two seconds with an immature comment or irrelevant statement.
“You did take the COVID test you promised to take in advance, correct?” asked Bennett as Wallace.
Baldwin as Trump replied, “Absolutely, Scout’s honor,” while obviously crossing his fingers.
At one point, Carrey as Biden lost it and quoted the real debate when he shouted, “Will you just shut up?!” He then added, “I’d appreciate it very much if you could just allow me to finish my responses as opposed to sabotaging every waking moment with a toxic geyser of verbal diarrhea, you cracked-out turd-hurling sack of rancid dog snot.”
The show also poked fun at Trump’s recent coronavirus diagnosis. “The China virus has been very mean to me by being a hoax,” Baldwin as Trump said, “And that statement will not come back to haunt me later this week.”
He said he had a mask in his pocket, then pulled out a pink lace thong. “But Joe wears the biggest mask I’ve ever seen,” he quoted from the actual debate.
The skit added an appearance from Kamala Harris, played by Maya Rudolph. After forcing Baldwin’s Trump to apologize, she said, “If there’s one thing we learned tonight, it’s that America needs a WAP,” referencing the No. 1 hit by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. “Woman As President.”
“But for now,” Rudolph as Harris continued, “I’ll settle for HVPIC: Hot Vice President In Charge.”
During the closing statements, Baldwin as Trump interrupted yet again, and then seemed to freeze. The camera panned over to Carrey as Biden, who was smiling and holding up a remote.
“Sorry,” he said, “But I think we all needed a break. Isn’t that satisfying? Just not to hear his voice for a single goddamn second.”
You can watch the full Saturday Night Live skit here.
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.