ScriptDrop, an on-demand service that partners with pharmacies to deliver prescription medications to patients, raises $15M Series A led by Ohio Innovation Fund (Christine Hall/Crunchbase News)

Christine Hall / Crunchbase News:
ScriptDrop, an on-demand service that partners with pharmacies to deliver prescription medications to patients, raises $15M Series A led by Ohio Innovation Fund — Medication access startup ScriptDrop closed on an oversubscribed $15 million round of Series A funding led by the Ohio Innovation Fund.
