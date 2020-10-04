ScriptDrop, an on-demand service that partners with pharmacies to deliver prescription medications to patients, raises $15M Series A led by Ohio Innovation Fund (Christine Hall/Crunchbase News)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Christine Hall / Crunchbase News:

ScriptDrop, an on-demand service that partners with pharmacies to deliver prescription medications to patients, raises $15M Series A led by Ohio Innovation Fund  —  Medication access startup ScriptDrop closed on an oversubscribed $15 million round of Series A funding led by the Ohio Innovation Fund.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR