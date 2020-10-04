Schwartzman eases smoothly into quarter-finals By

Matilda Coleman
PARIS () – Argentine 12th seed Diego Schwartzman continued his stealthy progress at the French Open as he reached the quarter-finals with a 6-1 6-3 6-4 victory over Italian Lorenzo Sonego on Sunday.

The 28-year-old Schwartzman was simply too solid for his unseeded opponent as he reached the last eight for the second time.

Schwartzman, like 12-times champion Rafa Nadal, has not dropped a set in his four matches and will face either Dominic Thiem or Hugo Gaston for a semi-final berth.

