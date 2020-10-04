Schitt’s Creek Final Season Behind-The-Scenes Facts

Dan Levy kept the Rose Apothecary receipt Patrick gives David on their first date.
1.
First, Dan Levy remembers writing the entire finale in only three hours, and said a script had never “come so easily.”
2.
Hairstylist Ana Sorys started Season 6 with 25 wigs for Moira that she found throughout the year — the wigs were rarely written into the script, so it was up to Ana to find the best ones.
3.
The way they filmed the final season was they shot everything on set, took a brief hiatus, and then filmed all of the on-location scenes before wrapping the series.
4.
In fact, the last thing they filmed on their sound stages was Patrick and David’s wedding, so a lot of the tears in the scene are real because everyone was getting ready to say goodbye.
5.
The last scene Annie Murphy, Dan, and Catherine filmed on Schitt’s Creek was when David, Alexis, Patrick, and Stevie say goodbye to Moira and Johnny outside the motel.
6.
Dan said one of the things he’s most proud of is that they were able to create a series finale where it was hard to separate the actors from the characters — he considers this a hallmark of a great finale.
8.
One of the moments in the series finale that makes Eugene Levy cry the hardest is when David tells Johnny, “Thank you.”
9.
David and Patrick’s wedding was a “love letter to the crew” because they were able to showcase all of the different departments who helped make Schitt’s Creek.
10.
Bob’s full leather outfit was extremely heavy, and when John Hemphill wore it for the first time, Jennifer Robertson (Jocelyn) could not stop laughing.
11.
The scene where Stevie flees Larry Air wearing her flight attendant outfit was originally much longer — Emily Hampshire did more than 20 takes, and each time it was completely different.
12.
Karen Robinson had to go through several fittings in order to find the perfect gown for Ronnie to wear at The Crows Have Eyes III premiere.
13.
The idea for Elevation and introducing a cult stemmed from Dan listening to a podcast about NXIVM.
14.
In the table read for “Moira Rosé,” Eugene adorably didn’t know how to pronounce “‘za” when Patrick asks Johnny if he wants some pizza.
15.
And Noah Reid “treasures” the day he filmed this Johnny and Patrick scene with Eugene because there weren’t many one-on-one moments between their two characters throughout the series.
16.
Dustin Milligan and Annie filmed all of Alexis and Ted’s Skype sessions together — when they have their long-distance dinner date, Dustin was simply set up a few booths down from Annie.
17.
One of the last scenes Dustin and Annie filmed together was when Ted and Alexis heartbreakingly go their separate ways.
18.
Annie hilariously ran into Noah while he was covered in Patrick’s horrible spray tan when they were in the lunchroom, and she laughed so hard that Noah didn’t even sit with her.
19.
Eugene originally proposed to Dan that Victor Garber play Artie, the older man Alexis starts dating after breaking up with Ted.
20.
When Alexis rebounds with Artie, Dan considers it one of the few times we see “in Schitt’s Creek, behavior that existed outside of Schitt’s Creek.”
21.
Victor Garber was on speaker phone during the table read for “Sunrise, Sunset” and Noah was just in awe of how funny he was without even being in the room.
22.
The entire cast joined the Jazzagals when they recorded the vocals for “Precious Love” and “Simply the Best” for David and Patrick’s wedding.
23.
The last scene the cast and crew ever filmed at Café Tropical was when Twyla reveals to Alexis that she’s actually a multi-millionaire.
24.
Dan and the writers went to an escape room for research before writing “The Bachelor Party” episode.
25.
After filming wrapped, Karen Robinson actually took home one of the very polite signs from when the townspeople are mad at Moira.
26.
Meanwhile, Emily ended up taking a Larry Air pamphlet, the giant stag painting from behind Stevie’s desk, a dead Tamagotchi, Stevie’s suit from the meeting in NYC, and a ton of Stevie’s iconic flannel shirts.
27.
Annie admitted to taking Alexis’s Elmdale College degree, which includes the hilarious “pubic relations” typo.
28.
And Dan swiped Rose Apothecary’s first receipt, which Patrick gave to David on their first date in Season 3.
29.
Catherine had the idea for Moira to wear a Pope-like outfit in the final episode, and she also came up with incorporating Moira’s hair into the hat.
30.
In fact, it took hairstylist Ana Sorys several weeks to figure out how to make Moira’s hair crown and the original wig was only 40 inches long, but Ana added an extra 20 inches.
31.
While the final table read was sad in its own way, everyone considers the table read for “Start Spreading the News” the “most emotional” of the entire series.
32.
One of the reasons the series ended with Johnny, Moira, David, Alexis, Patrick, and Stevie saying goodbye is because it helped show the importance of “found family.”
33.
And finally, the final season made Emmy Awards history when it set a record for the most wins by a single comedy series in the same season.
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.