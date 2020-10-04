Russia’s new coronavirus cases top 10,000 for first time since mid-May By

© . Medical specialists transport a person on a stretcher outside a hospital for patients infected with coronavirus disease in Moscow
MOSCOW () – Russia reported 10,499 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the highest number of daily infections since May 15, when the outbreak was at its peak and lockdowns were in place.
Russia’s coronavirus crisis centre said that 107 coronavirus deaths had been confirmed in the last 24 hours, which took the official national death toll to 21,358.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.