Rihanna Says New Album Will Offer ‘a Moment of Relief’ After ‘Heavy’ Year

WENN

The Fenty beauty mogul talks about her next studio installment, saying she just wants to have fun with her new music as the world looks bleak and ‘everything is so heavy.’

Rihanna‘s long-awaited new album will be a moment of relief for fans following a “heavy” year.

Fans have been longing for the “Work” hitmaker’s forthcoming ninth album ever since the release of her 2016 effort “Anti”, and she’s not shied away from teasing the release while keeping from sharing too many details.

Speaking to The Associated Press following her “Savage x Fenty Vol. 2” event earlier this week (ends04Oct20), she revealed she’s looking at tracks that are upbeat for the record.

After hosting “tons of writing camps” for the album, she’s asking herself, “What do I feel personally? What do I want to put out, and as an artist, how do I want to play it with my art? How do I want to interpret that? How do I want to reimagine it? Because it’s been so structured before.”

“You do pop, you did this genre, you do that, you do radio, but now it’s just like, what makes me happy?” she adds. “I just want to have fun with music. Everything is so heavy. The world that we live in is a lot. It’s overwhelming every single day. And with the music, I’m using that as my outlet.”

While RiRi is currently focusing her energy on her fashion brand, rumors of her new album have been flying around on the internet. Earlier this year, she was reported to reunite with her frequent collaborator Eminem for a new song.

Late last year, she posted a clip of a dog bobbing its head to House of Pain‘s classic hit “Jumping Around” as she joked, “Update: me listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release it.”