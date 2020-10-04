Rihanna Accused of Appropriating Islam for Using Song That Contains Hadith at Her Fashion Show

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza

Created by London-based producer Coucou Chloe, the song is called ‘Doom’ and contains a hadith that explains signs of the day of the judgement and the end of times.

–

Rihanna held her second Savage x Fenty show over the weekend, though it didn’t end without controversy. The singer and entrepreneur has been accused of appropriating Islam for using a song that contains a narration of a hadith during the show.

The song is called “Doom” and created by a London-based producer named Coucou Chloe more than two years ago. Coucou herself previously admitted to remixing an audio that turned out to be a hadith explaining signs of the day of the judgement and the end of times for the song. She wrote at the time, “For those who were wondering what were the vocal samples – I didn’t make the vocals on this one as you can easily guess,” providing a YouTube link to the hadith narration.





Learning of this, people started bashing Rihanna and urged her to do more research before making a decision. “The fact that the song is called ‘Doom’ & the hadith is about the end of times? @rihanna, you’re cancelled I don’t care,” one person said. Another upset online user offered a lengthy response in regards to the issue, “i can’t let Rihanna have a pass w appropriating Islam like for her first show the models wore a scarf around their heads and it looked like HIJAB and her second show she used a track that remixed a HADITH….why is no one talking about this, my religion is not y’all’s aesthetic.”

Referring to the fact that Rihanna used to date Hassan Jameel, someone wrote, “she dated a saudi guy for years ! the hadith she used is about doomday when the song is called doom … TRY AGAIN. rihanna f**ked up.” One other told Rihanna to use her own songs rather than the controversial track, “hey rih why did u choose doom song for your show???It’s hurt to know that. Your songs are amazing and have nice lyrics. It’s better to play ur own songs than THAT DOOM.”

Rihanna’s team has yet to respond to the backlash.