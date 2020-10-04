Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer reacts to AIIMS report on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput



Rhea Chakraborty is the main defendant in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Although nothing has yet been proven against the actress, the complaint filed against her for complicity in the suicide is still being investigated. The AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) ruled yesterday that Sushant’s death was murder. The head of the institute’s panel for the case, Dr. Sudhir Gupta, said that Sushant died due to suicide and that there are no signs of murder.



In reaction to the same, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, said: “I have seen the statement from the AIIMS doctors about the SSR case. Official documents and reports are only with AIIMS and CBI that will be presented in court once investigations are complete. We await the official version of CBI ”.



He added: “On behalf of Rhea Chakraborty we have always said that the truth cannot be changed under any circumstances. Speculation against Rea in some sectors of the media is motivated and malicious. We remain committed to Truth Alone. Satya Meva Jayte “.



