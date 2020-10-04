Revisit Kim Zolciak & Kroy’s Love Story Ahead of Don’t Be Tardy

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are the definition of relationship goals.

The two met at a dance charity event in 2010 back when Kim was a cast member on The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Kroy was a defensive end for the Atlanta Falcons. They quickly hit it off, began dating, and by November of that year, Kim announced that they were expecting a child together; Kroy’s first and Kim’s third as she already had two daughters, Brielle and Ariana.

In 2011, the couple not only welcomed a son, Kroy Jagger Jr., but they also said “I do” as part of a lavish ceremony held at their former home in Roswell, Georgia.

Kim and Kroy kept busy throughout the next couple of years, too! The reality star gave birth to their second son Kade in August 2012; Kroy filed to legally adopt Brielle and Ariana in March 2013; and Kim and Kroy welcomed twins Kaia and Kane in November 2013.