Report: NFL investigating whether Titans violated coronavirus protocols

Two more members of the Tennessee Titans organization tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the team’s total to 18. As positive tests continue to roll in for the organization, the NFL is becoming highly skeptical of Mike Vrabel’s squad.

The NFL and NFL Players Association are reportedly investigating whether the Titans violated the league’s coronavirus protocols, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Officials from the NFL and NFLPA have been in Tennessee since Friday, looking for answers as to how the Titans’ outbreak began. Schefter adds that his sources believe the league will make an example out of the Titans, punishing them if they violated protocols.

The league reportedly asked the Titans to turn over videotapes of team activities to further help their investigation.

Despite the outbreak, Tennessee believes they’ve done a better job of observing the NFL’s coronavirus protocols than some other organizations, Schefter adds. However, it’s believed that the Titans weren’t diligent about wearing masks at their training facility.

If the league finds the Titans guilty, they could receive hefty fines and/or loss of a draft pick, as the league has outlined numerous times in order to stress the importance of following health and safety protocols.

The Titans have placed 10 players on the reserve/COVID list so far this season, including Jeffery Simmons, Isaiah Wilson, Kamalei Correa, Kristian Fulton, Adam Humphries, DaQuan Jones, Beau Brinkley, Cameron Batson, Tommy Hudson and Greg Mabin.