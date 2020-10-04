R&B Singer Jazmine Sullivan Drops 50 lbs – Twitter Says She’s Now ‘Too Skinny’!

R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan was always a thick or curvy gal – but not anymore. confirms that Jazmine has been dieting like crazy recently – and has now dropped 50 pounds.

How’d she do it? Jazmine went vegan. Her mom was diagnosed with cancers nd decided to change her diet to fight the disease.

Jazmine supported her mom, and she went vegan also. And unbeknownst to her – it led to a pretty massive weight loss.

The new Jazmine looks dramatically different from her old self.

For those who might have forgot, THIS is what Jazmine used to look like:

And this is what she looks like now, after dropping 50 lbs:

Before the weigh loss, Jazmine was about 230 lbs. Now she’s a slim and trim 180 lbs and wears a size 12. Most of her fans LOVE the ways she looks. But not everyone.

A few haters went on Twitter and BLASTED Jazmine for losing the weight – claiming that now she looked “sickly.” Jazmine was forced to take to IG yesterday, to address those haters’ claims.

Look: