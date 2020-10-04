Ransomware attacks on ERT, IQVIA, and others involved in hundreds of clinical trials and work on a COVID-19 vaccine, has slowed some trials according to clients (Nicole Perlroth/New York Times)

Nicole Perlroth / New York Times:

Ransomware attacks on ERT, IQVIA, and others involved in hundreds of clinical trials and work on a COVID-19 vaccine, has slowed some trials according to clients  —  No patients were affected, but the incident was another reminder of the risks in the increasingly common assaults on computer networks.

