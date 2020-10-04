Qualifier Trevisan stuns Bertens to reach last eight in Paris By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
5/5

© . French Open

2/5

PARIS () – Italian Martina Trevisan became the first qualifier in eight years to reach the quarter-finals of the women’s draw at the French Open by beating Dutch fifth seed Kiki Bertens 6-4 6-4 on Sunday.

The world number 159 played aggressively throughout to set up a meeting with Polish teenager Iga Swiatek, who knocked out top seed Simona Halep.

“I came here two weeks ago to play the qualifiers and today I’m here in the quarter finals. I can’t believe it,” said Trevisan, who will break into the top 100 of the WTA rankings on Monday.

“I’m really honoured to play on this court with Bertens; she’s an incredible player.”

After a mastering the opening set, Trevisan went 3-0 up in the second before Bertens stepped up a gear to break back.

Trevisan, however, held her nerve and wrapped up victory with an exquisite lob on her third match point on Bertens’s serve.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR