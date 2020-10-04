Q,amp;A with Daniel Ek on his pledge to invest &euro;1B in European moonshots, Spotify's impact on the world, and learning by shadowing CEOs like Zuckerberg and Hastings (Sriram Krishan/The Observer Effect)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
9


Sriram Krishan / The Observer Effect:

Q,amp;A with Daniel Ek on his pledge to invest €1B in European moonshots, Spotify’s impact on the world, and learning by shadowing CEOs like Zuckerberg and Hastings  —  Welcome to the second interview on ‘The Observer Effect,rsquo;.  We are lucky to have one of the most influential founders/CEOs …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR