Princess Love Considers Joining OnlyFans: ‘Should I?’

Newly single Princess Love apparently is tempted to create an OnlyFans account. The “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” cast member has taken to her Instagram account to ask for fans’ advice about whether or not she should join the adult-only platform.

On Sunday, October 4, the mom of two posed a question to fans on Instagram Stories. “Should I create an Only Fans?” so the 36-year-old wrote, adding a yes and no options for the answer.

Should Princess really create an OnlyFans account, she will join the list of celebrities who offer paid racy contents in the platform. That includes Erica Mena, Amber Rose, Blac Chyna, Austin Mahone and most recently, Tyga.

The latter made headlines after it was reported that he exposed his manhood in one of photos he shared on his page. This particular image left people in shock, with one person tweeting in excitement, “TYGA POSTED HIS D**K ON ONLYFANS.” A second user asked in disbelief, “Tyga is that you? …” Another person cheekily reacted, “suddenly im a tyga fan.”

As for Princess, she’s currently enjoying her life following her split from estranged husband Ray J. In an interview with Claudia Jordan for her Fox Soul talk show back in September, Princess shared that she’s currently not interested in reconciling with her husband.

“I was completely caught off guard. My friend sent me a screenshot and she was like, ‘Hey, is this true?’ I was like, ‘Uh, I don’t know. Let me find out,’ ” she said of how she learned about Ray J filing for divorce from her. “I was calling him and I was texting him. I wasn’t calling to [cry about it],” she recalled. “I feel like right now, we just…I don’t know. We just need to just really figure out-no, I don’t. Not right now, I don’t.”

Ray J filed for divorce from Princess on September 14, asking a judge for joint custody of his two children.