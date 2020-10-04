President Trump Blasted by Walter Reed Physician for ‘Unnecessary’ Motorcade That Risks His Staff

WENN/Instar

James Phillips calls out Donald Trump after he greeted his supporters outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in a SUV, putting those in the vehicle at risk.

Donald Trump‘s latest attempt to prove that he’s okay despite his COVID-19 diagnosis has irked a health expert. An attending physician at Walter Reed harshly criticized the president after he rode in an SUV to greet his supporters outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Sunday, October 4.

Dr. James P. Phillips, MD called Trump’s motorcade “insanity” as it put those in the vehicle at risk. “Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary Presidential ‘drive-by’ just now has to be quarantined for 14 days. They might get sick. They may die. For political theater,” he tweeted. “Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theater. This is insanity.”

Detailing the logical reason behind his concern for the safety of Trump’s staff, the doctor added, “That Presidential SUV is not only bulletproof, but hermetically sealed against chemical attack. The risk of COVID19 transmission inside is as high as it gets outside of medical procedures. The irresponsibility is astounding. My thoughts are with the Secret Service forced to play.”

A physician criticized Trump’s drive-by photo op.

Following Trump’s announcement that he and his wife Melania tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, there have been contradicting reports on his condition. He was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to receive treatment after his blood oxygen level had dropped on Saturday. He was also taking a steroid typically given to seriously ill patients.

However, on Sunday, the president’s physician Dr. Sean Conley told reporters that his condition “continues to improve.” But he also said Mr. Trump’s symptoms have been serious. On the same day, doctors said the president’s vital signs are stable, he isn’t experiencing shortness of breath, and he has been fever-free since Friday.

Trump announced shortly before the drive-by that he would make “a little surprise visit” to his supporters. “So, uh, it’s been a very interesting journey,” he said in a video update prior to the SUV tour. “I learned a lot about COVID. I learned it by really going to school. This is the real school, this isn’t the let’s read the book school… and I get it and I understand it and it’s a very interesting thing and I’m going to be letting you know about it. In the meantime, we love the USA and we love what’s happening.”

According to photos and videos of Trump’s surprise visit to the supporters, he appeared to be wearing a cloth mask, while Secret Service members in the car with him wore N95 masks.

Prior to the SUV tour, the White House released photos of the president working from Walter Reed on Saturday, but many have questioned the authenticity of the pictures and claimed they had been doctored.