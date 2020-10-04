President makes surprise drive-by for supporters outside hospital

US President Donald Trump sent his supporters wild with delight as he made a brief surprise drive-by outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in a black SUV, wearing a face mask.

Footage showed Mr Trump in the back of a Secret Service vehicle waving to large crowds who had gathered since he was admitted to hospital with coronavirus .

Mr Trump used Twitter to tip off supporters something unusual was about to happen, just before his cavalcade made a slow drive around streets outside the hospital.

“I also think we will pay a little surprise to some of the great patriots that we have out on the street,” Mr Trump said in a video message posted to Twitter.

“They’ve been out there for a long and they have Trump flags and they love our country.

“So I’m not telling anybody but you, but I’m about to make a little surprise visit.”

Mr Trump said he had “learned a lot” about COVID-19 since he contracted the virus.

“It’s been a very interesting journey,” Mr Trump said, adding his in hospital was like “really going to school… this is the real school.”

The president also used the video message to thank the doctors and nurses who had been looking after him.

He said the experience had helped him “understand” the coronavirus.

“I get it and I understand it and it’s a very interesting thing, and I will let you know about it.”

The crowd outside the hospital, who have been honking horns and waving flags for more than a day, went wild with delight as the motorcade went by.

“I am going to get emotional,” one woman told reporter Alexis Daish.

“I thought he was going home for a second. I thought he was going home early and then I realised he was doing that just to come out and show us that he has support of us supporting him.

“It was just something I will never forget. It’s amazing.”

Mr Trump had been expected to leave Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. tomorrow

Earlier in the day, Trump’s doctor said he “continued to improve” and suggested he could be discharged as early as tomorrow.

