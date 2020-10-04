Postgame fight breaks out between Jalen Ramsey, Golden Tate

The Los Angeles Rams were barely able to sneak out with a win against the winless New York Giants in Southern California Sunday afternoon. Los Angeles was up 17-9 late in the game when Darious Williams intercepted Daniel Jones to end it.

However, it’s what we saw after the game that has people buzzing. Giants wide receiver Golden Tate got into it with Rams Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey at midfield right after the game ended.

According to various reports from the scene at SoFi Stadium, each one landed a punch.