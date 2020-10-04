Police offer R50K reward for information on gunmen who killed man in Kimberley hospital

Northern

Cape police have offered a R50 000 reward for information about the four

suspects who shot a man in his hospital bed in Kimberley.

The four suspects were dressed in personal protective equipment

(PPE) when they entered Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital and shot

and killed a patient.

The

gang also stole the cellphones of other patients in the ward and unplugged the

telephone at the nurses’ station before making their getaway, according to provincial

police spokesperson Colonel Mashay Gamieldien.

“The police in the Northern

Cape have offered a R50 000 reward for any information that could lead to the

apprehension, arrest and conviction of the four suspects who were involved in

the fatal shooting of Deon Mkwanazi, 38, at the Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe

Hospital on 25 September,” said Gamieldien.

The SAPS 72-hour activation plan

had been implemented and resources mobilised to trace and apprehend the

perpetrators of the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged

to contact Brigadier Nicky Mills at 082 371 6667, Captain Basil Buys at 082 495

5405 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to and add your voice to the conversation.