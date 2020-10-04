Police kick out entire SMU student section for lack of social distancing

SMU beat No. 25 Memphis 30-27 at home on Saturday to advance to 4-0 on the season — and likely earning a top-25 ranking in the process — yet no one in the Mustangs’ student section was there to see it.

According to a report from The Dallas Morning News, SMU police and Dallas County sheriff’s officers kicked out the students late in the first half of the game at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas. The action was predicated by students not adhering to social distancing guidelines and/or not wearing face coverings to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Per the report, many of the students immediately left, although a large contingent remained at the top of the section. They had all dispersed by the start of the second half.

It appears police are finally beginning to clear the hill after a half of mostly maskless students congregating with no social distancing. SMU had put out a statement earlier in the week saying the crowding/mask wearing issues would be addressed. pic.twitter.com/HT5yjLCsAD — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) October 3, 2020

MORE: With Mac Jones, Alabama’s offense still deep trouble for rest of SEC

The school’s stadium policy mandates that there can be no more than 1,000 students in the student section — reports stated there appeared to be more there Saturday — and that students must maintain 6 feet of social distancing.

The SMU athletic department released a statement following the game to explain why the students were told to leave: