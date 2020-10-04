Photos: Salman Khan looks dapper at the premiere of Bigg Boss 14



Last night, Salman Khan returned to the small screen with the latest season of Bigg Boss 14. The show is closely followed by millions of people and its latest season started last night with Salman Khan introducing the contestants one by one and sending them inside the house. Salman opted for a navy-blue suit and a well-fitted crisp black shirt for the grand premiere. He looked sharp and suave as usual as the host.

Salman joked around with the contestants, gave them some tips and even spoke about their lives in general before sending them inside the house warning them that things change once people enter the Bigg Boss house. Some of the contestants on this season are Rubina Dalaik, Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malkani and more. Take a look at the pictures of Salman looking dapper as ever from the big night…