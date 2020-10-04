Patriots traveling to Kansas City in two different planes?

The New England Patriots are expected to travel to Kansas City on Monday for their rescheduled game against the Chiefs, and they will utilize two planes to do so.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that the Patriots are planning to travel to Missouri in two planes. One plane will carry 20 people from the organization that had close contact with Cam Newton, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday morning. The other plane will have the rest of the players and traveling party.

Monday night’s game is contingent upon both the Patriots and Chiefs being cleared of any additional positive COVID-19 tests on Monday morning. However, the Patriots are obviously playing it safe due to the incubation period of the virus and the fact that a player or staff member who tests positive on Monday could still produce a positive test later in the week.

The Patriots are the only team in the NFL that owns their own plane, as they purchased two back in 2017. They used one of the team planes to fly masks from China to the United States earlier during the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Sunday, Newton was the only Patriots player who had tested positive for COVID-19.