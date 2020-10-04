Patriots-Chiefs to play Monday; no new positive tests

Both New England and Kansas City returned no extra positive COVID-19 tests on Sunday after extensive testing and re-testing.

Patriots backup quarterback Brian Hoyer is set to get the start on Monday with Jarrett Stidham likely set to be active for his first NFL game of the 2020 season.

It’ll be tough for New England to whether the storm without Newton, however. The former Carolina Panthers signal-caller has been one of the most impressive quarterbacks through three weeks of the 2020 campaign, doing work with both his arm and legs. Newton has led the Patriots to a 2-1 record, completing 68.1 percent of his passes for 714 yards and two touchdowns against two interceptions. He’s added 149 yards and four touchdowns in 35 carries on the ground.