Patriots-Chiefs to play Monday; no new positive tests

The New England Patriots matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday was postponed after both Cam Newton and Jordan Ta’amu tested positive for the coronavirus with their respective clubs. They won’t have to wait much longer to take the field, though.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Patriots and Chiefs will kickoff at 7:05 p.m. ET on Monday night.
Both New England and Kansas City returned no extra positive COVID-19 tests on Sunday after extensive testing and re-testing.
Patriots backup quarterback Brian Hoyer is set to get the start on Monday with Jarrett Stidham likely set to be active for his first NFL game of the 2020 season.
It’ll be tough for New England to whether the storm without Newton, however. The former Carolina Panthers signal-caller has been one of the most impressive quarterbacks through three weeks of the 2020 campaign, doing work with both his arm and legs. Newton has led the Patriots to a 2-1 record, completing 68.1 percent of his passes for 714 yards and two touchdowns against two interceptions. He’s added 149 yards and four touchdowns in 35 carries on the ground.
Erin Walsh is a Boston sports fan through and through. Although many think Boston sports fans are insufferable, Erin tries to see things from a neutral perspective. Her passion is hockey, and she believes defense wins championships. In addition to covering sports for Yardbarker, she covers Boston sports for NBC Sports Boston. Follow her on Twitter @ewalsh90