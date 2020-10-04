Ola fails to get London ride-hailing license renewed over public safety concerns, says it will appeal and keep operating; Uber recently won its appeal in London (Ingrid Lunden/)

Ingrid Lunden / :
Ola fails to get London ride-hailing license renewed over public safety concerns, says it will appeal and keep operating; Uber recently won its appeal in London — Just six days after Uber won its appeal against London transportation regulators to continue operating in London for another 18 months …
