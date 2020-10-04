Officials voiced privacy concerns over China’s blockchain-powered hospital By Cointelegraph

Officials voiced privacy concerns over China’s blockchain-powered hospital
China’s first blockchain-powered hospital is set to launch sometime in 2021, but some government officials voiced concerns over data security.
According to Cn-Healthcare, the First Affiliated Hospital of Dalian Medical University will launch a pilot program by January 2021 as blockchain integration is still incomplete. The hospital will use the blockchain to store patient and treatment information.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.