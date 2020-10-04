NRL News, Zac Lomax, Daniel Saifiti Summoned to NSW Blues Extended Origin Team

The NSWRL has announced that Dragons midfielder Zac Lomax has been added to the extended NSW Blues team for the upcoming State of Origin series.

Lomax was added to the Blues team after Manly superstar Tom Trbojevic was ruled out of the series due to injury Thursday.

Joining Lomax as a new addition is Knights executor Daniel Saifiti, who was selected after Newcastle was eliminated from the NRL final series on Sunday.

Michael Carayannis of the Daily Telegraph also reports that Wade Graham and David Klemmer will be fired from the New South Wales side.

The Blues’ extended squad will be added each Sunday as more teams are dropped from the final series.

All selected players will be able to temporarily leave the NRL bubble introduced this season.

The inaugural game of the State of Origin series will be played at Adelaide Oval on November 4, the second game will be played at ANZ Stadium in Sydney on November 11, and the third game will be played at Suncorp Stadium on November 18.