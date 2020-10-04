NRL news, Andrew Johns emotional Knights tribute

Eighth Immortal Andrew Johns has fought back tears in an emotional tribute to Knights fans while reminiscing on his time in the Hunter, as the club prepares to embark on their first finals campaign in seven years.

Speaking ahead of the Knights qualifying final clash with the Rabbitohs on Sunday afternoon, Johns was shown a montage of Newcastle fans preparing to cheer their team on ahead of the momentous clash.

The impact was undeniable, as cameras caught an emotional johns welling up as reflected on the special relationship the town of Newcastle have with their Knights, and his special memories in the Hunter.

“I got quite emotional watching that,” Johns said fighting back tears.

Joey gets emotional reflecting on his time with Newcastle Knights. (Nine)

“Sometimes you forget, especially when you’re playing and you’re in the bubble of playing footy, you forget what it means to people.

“They’re great fans. I remember coming down here and playing and running out and the stadium at the SFS was just full of red and blue. It was just, it’s hard to talk about, I still get emotional now talking about it.

“The town rides on the success of the team, and the team thrives off the support of the town. It is just such a unique place and it is just such a great club.

“It’s just great to see them back in the semi-finals. I hope they rip in today.

“Have a look around, there is plenty of red and blue here, it just means so much to people up there.”

In his revered rugby league career, Johns led the Knights to two NRL premierships in 1997 and 2001, and bagged three Dally M medals along the way in 98′-99′ and 2002.