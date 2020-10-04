NRL finals fixture, week two

The NRL Finals fixture for week two, featuring two semi-finals, is locked in after the completion of the week-one matches.

The Sydney Roosters will play the Canberra Raiders at Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday, October 9 at 7.00pm (AEDT). The Roosters lost to Penrith this week, while the Raiders beat the Cronulla Sharks.

Parramatta will play the Rabbitohs at Bankwest Stadium on Saturday, October 10 at 7pm (AEDT). The Eels lost to the Melbourne Storm, while South Sydney beat Newcastle.

George Williams of the Raiders celebrates with Jarrod Croker (Getty)

Melbourne and the Panthers are through to the preliminary finals after their week-one victories.

The Storm will face the winner of the Roosters and the Raiders, while Penrith will play the team that progresses from Parramatta vs South Sydney.