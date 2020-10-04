Noah Purvis Reveals Why He Was “Eliminated” from Love Island

As he put it, “I felt like I had disappointed people, not just the producers, but my family, because they had no idea about these things, previous people I have dated, I just felt like a failure.”

Noah said that at the time, he didn’t know how to “process” the news. He also shared that it affected his mental health, expressing, “I had a meltdown.” He explained that he was sent to see “a therapist right away.”

According to the star, he is still in therapy and has been opening up about “the things that I have done in my past and why I was off the show.”

Last month, CBS and ITV America issued a joint statement regarding Noah’s removal from the show but didn’t provide any extra details. “It has been brought to our attention that cast member Noah Purvis provided false information on his application to Love Island, which violates his contestant agreement,” CBS and ITV America said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight on Sept. 21.