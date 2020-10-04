No. 9 Hogs edge No. 5 Aggies in SEC soccer showdown

SEC Network

Photo: Arkansas Athletics

Arkansas goals by Parker Goins and Kayla McKeon proved to be enough for the No. 9 Razorbacks to edge No. 5 Texas A,amp;M 2-1 in a SEC women’s soccer showdown on Sunday in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Goins tallied the first goal when she was assisted by Ashton Gordon and Anna Polojil in the 11th minute, giving Arkansas an early 1-0 lead in the first half. It was the second goal of the season for Goins.

The score remained 1-0 until the 53rd minute of the second half, when the Razorbacks struck again on an unassisted goal by Kayla McKeon. It was McKeon’s first goal of the season.

That 2-0 Arkansas lead proved insurmountable, although Texas A,amp;M did cut it to 2-1 on a goal in the 61st minute b y Addie McCain, assisted by Barbara Olivieri. It was the third goal of the season for McCain.

Arkansas improved to 3-0 on the season with the victory, while the Aggies fell to 1-1.