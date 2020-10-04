NHL Draft 2020 order by team: Complete list of picks for all 31 franchises

After months of waiting, the 2020 NHL Draft is officially here.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, 216 players will find out where they’ll get a chance to pursue their professional hockey dreams.

Following Phase 2 of the NHL Draft Lottery back in August, the Rangers are slotted to select the No. 1 overall pick. While there has been some rumbling they may trade away the top spot, many expect that they’ll keep it and tab Alexis Lafreniere (the Rimouski Oceanic winger has long been viewed as the top prospect for 2020). New York has 10 draft picks in total to work with, including another first-rounder with the 22nd overall pick.

The Senators enter the draft with the most picks, at 12; they will also select two players in the top five and three in the first round (Nos. 3, 5, 28). It marks just the third time in the last 20 years the team from Canada’s capital has had picks in the top five: The other two times worked out pretty well (Brady Tkachuk, No. 4 in 2018; Jason Spezza, No. 2 in 2001).

Here are each club’s selections in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Jump to draft picks by team:

NHL Draft order by team 2020

RoundPick No.
16
127 (from Bruins)
236
367
4104 (from Predators via Flyers)
5129
6160
RoundPick No.
4111
5142
6173
7204
RoundPick No.
258
389
5151
6182
7213
RoundPick No.
18
238
4100
5131
7193
7216 (from Stars)
RoundPick No.
119
250
381
496 (from Sharks via Canadiens and Sabres)
5143
6174
7205

RoundPick No.
113 (from Maple Leafs)
241 (from Rangers)
253
369 (from Sabres)
4115
5140 (from Canadiens)
7199 (from Maple Leafs)
7208
RoundPick No.
117
246 (from Penguins via Golden Knights)
379
4110
5141
6172
RoundPick No.
125
375 (from Maple Leafs)
4118
5149
6167 (from Panthers)
7211
RoundPick No.
121
4114
5145
6176
7207
RoundPick No.
130
4123
5154
6162 (from Sabres via Hurricanes and Panthers)
6185
RoundPick No.
14
232
245 (from Oilers)
255 (from Capitals)
363
365 (from Sharks)
4107 (from Oilers)
5125
6156
7187
RoundPick No.
114
376*
5138
6169
7200

*Pick 76 — From the James Neal-Milan Lucic trade: Edmonton will send a third-round pick in 2020 or 2021 to Calgary. The decision is not expected until Wednesday.

RoundPick No.
112
243
374
387 (from Avalanche)
495 (from Senators)
4105
5137 (from Maple Leafs)
7198
RoundPick No.
12
235
251 (from Canucks)
260 (from Golden Knights)
366
683 (from Blue Jackets via Senators and Maple Leafs)
497
4112 (from Flames)
5128
6159
7190

RoundPick No.
19
239
4101
5132
6163
7194
RoundPick No.
116
247
248 (from Blackhawks)
257 (from Blues)
378
498 (from Ducks)
4102 (from Jets)
4109
5136 (from Panthers)
6171
7188 (from Senators)
RoundPick No.
111
237 (from Devils)
242
370 (from Wild)
373
5135
6166
RoundPick No.
17
118 (from Coyotes)
120 (from Canucks via Lightning)
384 (from Hurricanes)
499
4120 (from Bruins)
5130
6161
7192
RoundPick No.
390
4121
5152
6183
7214

RoundPick No.
11
122 (from Hurricanes)
372
392 (from Stars)
4103
5134
6165
7196
7197 (from Predators)
7206 (from Canucks)
RoundPick No.
13 (from Sharks)
15
128 (from Islanders)
233
252 (from Blue Jackets)
259 (from Islanders)
261 (from Stars via Golden Knights)
364
371 (from Jets)
5155 (from Lightning)
6158 (from Sharks)
6181 (from Blues via Oilers)
RoundPick No.
123
254
4116
5147
6178
7202 (from Canadiens)
7209

RoundPick No.
377
4108
5139
6170
RoundPick No.
131 (from Lightning)
234
256 (from Avalanche via Capitals)
5126 (from Senators)
5127
7201 (from Penguins)
7210 (from Capitals)
RoundPick No.
126
386 (from Capitals via Canadiens)
388
4119
5146 (from Hurricanes)
5150
7203 (from Blackhawks via Canadiens)
RoundPick No.
262
385 (from Flyers via Sharks)
393
494 (from Red Wings)
4124
6157 (from Senators)
6186
7217
RoundPick No.
115 (from Penguins)
244
4106
4122 (from Golden Knights)
5153 (from Golden Knights)
6168
6177 (from Hurricanes)
6180 (from Avalanche)
7189 (from Sharks)
7195 (from Jets via Wild)
7212 (from Blues)
RoundPick No.
382
4113
5144
6175
7191 (from Ducks)
RoundPick No.
129
368 (from Devils)
391
6184
7215
RoundPick No.
124
380 (from Coyotes via Avalanche)
4117
5148
6179
RoundPick No.
110
240
5133
6164

