The 2019-20 NHL season was just capped off by the Tampa Bay Lightning winning the Stanley Cup. With the coronavirus pandemic causing the postseason to be played over the summer and into the fall, the league now is faced with questions about when the 2020-21 campaign will start.

According to Seth Rorabaugh of the Tribune-Review, Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry was informed to be prepared for the start of training camp to open on Nov. 15.