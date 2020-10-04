NFL Week 4 coverage map: TV schedule for CBS, Fox regional broadcasts

The NFL coverage map for Week 4 has shifted with the postponements of several games due to positive COVID-19 tests.

The NFL TV schedule no longer includes Patriots vs. Chiefs, which was to be the “Romo Game” featuring Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on CBS at 4:25 p.m. ET in Kansas City until Cam Newton tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. That game is expected to be played Monday or Tuesday night. It follows the postponement of Steelers vs. Titans, which will be played in Week 7. Saints vs. Lions is also in flux after a New Orleans player reportedly tested positive after the team landed in Detroit.

As for the NFL games still scheduled to be played, each market will receive only one Fox game this week — much of the country will get to watch the Cleveland Browns play in Dallas against the Cowboys at 1 p.m. ET, while the Giants and Rams are the lone late-window offering on Fox in some markets.

Below are the full NFL coverage maps for Week 4, plus a list of major TV markets and the CBS and Fox games that will be presented in each on Sunday.

NFL coverage map Week 4

Red: Browns at Cowboys

Light Blue: Cardinals at Panthers

Green: Vikings at Texans

Yellow: Saints at Lions

Orange: Seahawks at Dolphins

Dark Blue: Giants at Rams (Late)

Red: Chargers at Buccaneers

Yellow: Ravens at Washington

Orange: Jaguars at Bengals

Blue: Bills at Raiders

Green: Colts at Bears

TV schedule for NFL Week 4 games

Below are the Sunday afternoon NFL games that will be broadcast regionally. Sunday night’s national TV game on NBC is Eagles at 49ers, and the Monday night game on ESPN to close Week 4 is Falcons at Packers. The league has also yet to announce when the Saints vs. Chiefs game will be played after it’s been postponed from Sunday.

CBS coverage

Ravens at Washington (1 p.m. ET)

Chargers at Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET)

Jaguars at Bengals (1 p.m. ET)

Colts at Bears (1 p.m. ET)

Bills at Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET)

Fox coverage

Seahawks at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET)

Vikings at Texans (1 p.m. ET)

Saints at Lions (1 p.m. ET)

Browns at Cowboys (1 p.m. ET)

Cardinals at Panthers (1 p.m. ET)

Giants at Rams (4:05 p.m. ET)

List of Week 4 NFL games by TV market

Note: Patriots vs. Chiefs has been postponed.

(TV markets listed in order by size)