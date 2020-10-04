NFL to conduct COVID accountability conference call with teams

With the Tennessee Titans experiencing a coronavirus outbreak and the potential for the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs to experience a similar fate, the NFL is taking action.
The league is set to conduct a coronavirus “accountability, learnings and requirements” conference call with teams on Monday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
The decision comes after 18 members within the Titans organization tested positive for COVID-19. Patriots’ Cam Newton and Chiefs’ Jordan Ta’amu also returned positive tests.
Players and team personnel must be more vigilant when it comes to the coronavirus, so it’s no surprise the league has made the decision to crackdown.
The league is investigating whether or not the Titans violated coronavirus protocols and could do the same with the Patriots and Chiefs if more positive tests are returned.
