Neuron Mobility, an e-scooter rental service operating in Australia, New Zealand, and SE Asia, adds $12M to its Series A, bringing the round's total to $30.5M (Catherine Shu/)

Neuron Mobility, an e-scooter rental service operating in Australia, New Zealand, and SE Asia, adds $12M to its Series A, bringing the round’s total to $30.5M  —  Neuron Mobility, a Singapore-based e-scooter rental startup, announced today that it has added $12 million to its Series A. Led by Square Peg …

