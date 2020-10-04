Neuron Mobility, an e-scooter rental service operating in Australia, New Zealand, and SE Asia, adds $12M to its Series A, bringing the round's total to $30.5M (Catherine Shu/)

Catherine Shu / :
Neuron Mobility, an e-scooter rental service operating in Australia, New Zealand, and SE Asia, adds $12M to its Series A, bringing the round’s total to $30.5M — Neuron Mobility, a Singapore-based e-scooter rental startup, announced today that it has added $12 million to its Series A. Led by Square Peg …
