NASCAR at Talladega live race updates, highlights, results from YellaWood 500

Chase Elliott ran in the top 10 for almost the entire race last weekend at Las Vegas only to drop to 22nd place after mishandling a restart in the final 50 laps. As a result, he stands just 10 points above the cut line to advance to the NASCAR Cup Series playoff Round of 8.
His sudden drop in the desert means Sunday’s race at Talladega will be crucial to his postseason hopes. He’d previously appeared a lock to reach the next round.
“It’s one of those things that’s happened and over with, but yeah we lost about 20 points there in about a half lap,” Elliott told Sporting News. “That’s life some weeks. … Just a bad last restart.”
Kurt Busch is the lone driver who has already clinched a Round of 8 berth entering the YellaWood 500 at Talladega following his victory in Las Vegas.
Sporting News is tracking live updates and lap-by-lap highlights from Sunday’s NASCAR race at Talladega. Follow below for complete results from the YellaWood 500.
NASCAR at Talladega live updates, highlights for YellaWood 500
2:56 p.m.: Erik Jones takes the lead on Lap 35. There are 60 laps in Stage 1.
2:47 p.m.: Another mistake from Elliott. He’s sent to the back of the field.
Elliott to the rear for speeding on pit road.
— Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) October 4, 2020
2:38 p.m. Hamlin makes an aggressive move to take back the lead.
2:36 p.m.: Joey Logano pushes forward to take the lead.
2:35 p.m.: Denny Hamlin is in first, followed by Brad Keselowski and Martin Truex Jr.
2:33 p.m.: Green again. Come on, let’s get some racing now.
2:30 p.m.: As soon as the race goes green there’s a third caution in the first 12 laps. Corey LaJoie’s car stalled.
2:21 p.m.: ANOTHER WRECK. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. takes severe damage. This race is going to take 10 hours at this pace.
Two wrecks in the first laps…179 laps to go!
— Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) October 4, 2020
Caution…crash…Ricky Stenhouse Jr. He’s trying to drive it back, but pretty sure he’s done. His chances at another superspeedway win are finished.
Replay shows Stenhouse spun off the hood of John Hunter Nemechek.
— Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) October 4, 2020
2:19 p.m.: Back to green. Let’s see if it can stay that way for a little longer this time.
2:11 p.m.: That was a wreck on Lap 1. Sheesh.
2:10 p.m.: Green flag … and an IMMEDIATE caution.
1:58 p.m.: Engines are fired.
What time does the NASCAR race start today?
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 4
- Start time: 2 p.m. ET
- TV channel: NBC
The Round of 12 NASCAR playoff race at Talladega on Sunday should begin soon after 2 p.m. ET. The temperature is supposed to be in the 70s, and rain is not in the forecast.
The race is 94 laps spread over three stages and will become official after Lap 47. The distance of the race is 500 miles.
Among active Cup Series drivers, Brad Keselowski has performed best at Talladega. He has five wins in 23 races. No one else has more than three victories.
NASCAR starting lineup at Talladega
The starting lineup for Sunday’s race at Talladega was determined by NASCAR’s new formula for setting lineups in races without qualifying. The same procedure will be used through the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.
The formula produced this starting lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR race at Talladega:
|Starting spot
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|1
|Denny Hamlin (P)
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|2
|Kurt Busch (P)
|1
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|3
|Martin Truex Jr. (P)
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|4
|Alex Bowman (P)
|88
|Hendrick Motorsports
|5
|Kevin Harvick (P)
|4
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|6
|Kyle Busch (P)
|18
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|7
|Brad Keselowski (P)
|2
|Team Penske
|8
|Joey Logano (P)
|22
|Team Penske
|9
|Clint Bowyer (P)
|14
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|10
|Chase Elliott (P)
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|11
|Aric Almirola (P)
|10
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|12
|Austin Dillon (P)
|3
|Richard Childress Racing
|13
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|14
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske
|15
|Chris Buescher
|17
|Roush Fenway Racing
|16
|Erik Jones
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|17
|Jimmie Johnson
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|18
|Cole Custer
|41
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|19
|Ryan Newman
|6
|Roush Fenway Racing
|20
|Matt Kenseth
|42
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|21
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|22
|Christopher Bell
|95
|Leavine Family Racing
|23
|John Hunter Nemechek
|38
|Front Row Motorsports
|24
|Michael McDowell
|34
|Front Row Motorsports
|25
|Ryan Preece
|37
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|26
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|27
|Bubba Wallace
|43
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|28
|Ty Dillon
|13
|Germain Racing
|29
|Corey LaJoie
|32
|Go Fas Racing
|30
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|Richard Childress Racing
|31
|Daniel Suarez
|96
|Gaunt Brothers Racing
|32
|Brennan Poole
|15
|Premium Motorsports
|33
|Quin Houff
|00
|StarCom Racing
|34
|JJ Yeley
|27
|Rick Ware Racing
|35
|Justin Haley
|77
|Spire Motorsports
|36
|Joey Gase
|51
|Petty Ware Racing
|37
|Timmy Hill
|66
|Motorsports Business Management
|38
|James Davison
|53
|Rick Ware Racing
|39
|Brendan Gaughan
|62
|Beard Motorsports
(P) Playoff driver.