My Music Moments: Laura Marano Shares the Soundtrack to Her Life

Laura Marano is completing the story.

A year and a half after the Austin & Ally alum released her debut EP ME, she’s returned with YOU. The new seven-song collection explores the idea that “there are always two sides to every story,” she said in a press release.

And though finishing the sparkling indie-pop set in the midst of quarantine was a unique sort of challenge, Laura admitted, “In a lot of ways, it completely informed the sonics of this EP. For instance, I ended up recording some background vocals on an iPhone for one song, and it actually sounded awesome!”

Along the way, she’s turned to her fans for help with the creative process, seeking their involvement on artwork, lyric videos and social media marketing ideas. “I’m so grateful for them,” Laura said, “and I’m so excited they can finally enjoy this EP in its entirety!”

Not only can they enjoy YOU, but they can join Laura on The YOU Tour, a series of four unique (and virtual) live performances. Though the first performance took place on Saturday, Oct. 3, each has a 48-hour re-watch window. The remaining three shows will take place on Oct. 10, Oct. 17, and Oct. 24. Tickets for each are available now.