Monster – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: Ryan Murphy to Produce Netflix Series About Famous Serial Killer

reports that Netflix has given the green light Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, a limited series created by Murphy and his frequent collaborator Ian Brennan.

Oscar nominee Richard Jenkins (The shape of water) is lining up to play Dahmer’s father, while showrunners are looking for an actor to play Dahmer himself.

Named by the media as the Milwaukee Cannibal or the Milwaukee Monster, Dahmer murdered 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991. Many of the murders involved necrophilia, cannibalism, and the preservation of body parts.

After being convicted of 16 murders, another inmate beat Dahmer, 34, to death in 1994.

Several films and documentaries have been made about Dahmer, who has been portrayed by actors including Jeremy Renner, Ross Lynch, and Carl Crew.

Monster It appears to be told primarily from the perspective of Dahmer’s victims, as well as her neighbor Glenda Cleveland, who repeatedly tried to alert law enforcement officials to Dahmer’s erratic behavior.

It will explore the police failures and lack of compassion that allowed Dahmer to continue his killing spree, until he was finally arrested in 1991.

Cleveland first contacted police in 1991 after his daughter and niece told him they had witnessed a teenager, Konerak Sinthasomphone, flee Dahmer’s apartment.

She later said in interviews that she believed her black status played a role in the police not taking her calls seriously.

Murphy’s series will reportedly show at least 10 of the cases where Dahmer was almost caught, but was eventually let go.

Carl Franklin, who directed four episodes of Mindhunter last year, he will direct the first episode.

Production is expected to start in January next year.

Monster is the latest project to be announced as part of Murphy’s deal with Netflix, following a limited series that includes Hollywood, and his movies The boys in the band, and the next movie, Walk.

Murphy is also behind the Netflix / ABC series. Ratched, starring Sarah Paulson, and The politician.