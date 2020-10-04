Melbourne Storm’s Cameron Smith dangerous throw on Dylan Brown, Judiciary

Storm veteran Cameron Smith will be on thin ice after being charged for a dangerous throw on Dylan Brown in Melbourne’s 36-24 win over Parramatta on Saturday night.

The NRL Match Review Committee cited Smith’s tackle on Brown on a grade one charge, with 100 demerit points.

Dylan Brown of the Eels is tackled by Cameron Smith of the Storm (Getty)

The tackle charge from the 48th minute of the game should only get 75 demerit points with an early guilty plea though, allowing him to play in the preliminary final.

However he will be walking on eggshells in that game with any more points accumulated in that final putting Smith’s potential grand final appearance at risk, should the Storm be victorious in the preliminary clash.

Following the win over Parramatta, the Storm skipper was pleased with his troops’ performance.

“We came into this game pretty confident,” Smith told Nine.

NRL Presser: Storm v Eels – Qualifying Finals – Craig Bellamy

“Take away the first 20 minutes of the match and I’m pretty pleased with the way we played.

“We’re really excited to be playing in another prelim. It’s a pretty incredible effort.

“We’re really pleased and really excited about being in another prelim and an opportunity to get into another grand final.

“I think it’s a benefit having some time off.

“We’ve been hit pretty hard with injuries this year so I think the week off will be good.

“I think we’re going to be ready to go. This season more than ever it’s nice to have a break.”