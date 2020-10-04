Machine Gun Kelly Finally Tops Billboard 200 for First Time With ‘Tickets to My Downfall’

Besides becoming the rapper-turned-rocker’s first No. 1 album on the weekly chart, the Travis Barker-produced effort also marks his fifth top ten effort and largest sales week.

Machine Gun Kelly apparently made the right decision to switch his genre. The musician, who first started as a hip-hop artist, finally lands the No. 1 spot on Billboard 200 with his first rock album “Tickets to My Downfall”. Hitting the stores on September 25, the effort sold 126,000 equivalent album units, a number which is made up of 63,000 pure sales and 60,000 SEA units.

Besides becoming MGK’s first No. 1 album on the weekly chart, “Tickets to My Downfall” also marks the singer’s fifth top ten effort and the first rock album to top the Billboard 200 in over a year after Tool‘s “Fear Inoculum”. Furthermore, the Travis Barker-produced album logs MGK’s largest sales week in terms of equivalent album units earned.

“Tickets to My Downfall” isn’t the only new album landing a spot in the top ten of this week’s chart. Following behind the effort at No. 2 is SuperM‘s first full-length album “Super One: The 1st Album”. It racked up 104,000 equivalent album units in its first week. Meanwhile, at No. 3, Joji notches his second top ten album with “Nectar” that managed to sell 92,000 units.

Pop Smoke‘s “Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon”, in the meantime, is forced to give up its previous spot to newcomers as it descends to No. 4 with 71,000 units. Right behind the late rapper’s posthumous album is rock band Deftones, whose new effort “Ohms” launches at No. 5 with 49,000 units.

Following “Ohms” are a couple of previous No. 1 albums. Juice WRLD‘s “Legend Never Dies” goes down to No. 6 with 48,000 units, while Taylor Swift‘s record-breaking “Folklore” falls to No. 7 with 43,000 units. Carrie Underwood takes the No. 8 spot with her first Christmas album “My Gift” sold 42,000 units, followed by NBA YoungBoy (YoungBoy Never Broke Again)’s “Top” that subsided to No. 9 with 42,000 units.

Tory Lanez wraps up the new top ten with his controversial album “Daystar” that racked up 36,000 units.

Top Ten Billboard 200: