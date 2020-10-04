Lin-Manuel Miranda Talked About Writing Hamilton

Lin, along with Hamilton‘s musical director Alex Lacamoire and director Thomas Kail, talked about the way the song evolved from the demo, to the musical arrangement, to the final version that appeared on the cast album, and how it shaped their understanding of Aaron Burr as a character.



Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Kail said that he doesn’t see Burr as a villain, but rather someone who makes you ask, “If you are judged by your worst day, who would any of us be?”