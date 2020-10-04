Limpopo ward councillor arrested after teen accuses him of rape

A Limpopo

ward councillor has been arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl.

The ward

councillor was arrested on Saturday night in Mokwakwaila, outside Tzaneen. He

allegedly offered to give the girl a lift home on Thursday around midday, and

stopped on the way to rape her, said provincial police spokesperson Brigadier

Motlafela Mojapelo.

“The

victim was allegedly offered a lift by the suspect on Thursday, 1 October at

about 12:00. The suspect then drove into the bushes next to Rampepe village

where he allegedly raped the child. He thereafter reportedly took her home,

gave her money and a cellphone and told her not to tell anyone,” he said.

However,

once the child had returned home, her mother questioned her about the cellphone

and she broke down, Mojapelo added.

“The

child started crying when questioned by her mother about the cellphone. She

then told her what had happened. The matter was reported to the police and the

councillor was arrested last night.”

The man is

expected to appear in the Bolobedu Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

