Limpopo ward councillor arrested after teen accuses him of rape

A Limpopo ward councillor has been arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl.
A Limpopo
ward councillor has been arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl.
The ward
councillor was arrested on Saturday night in Mokwakwaila, outside Tzaneen. He
allegedly offered to give the girl a lift home on Thursday around midday, and
stopped on the way to rape her, said provincial police spokesperson Brigadier
Motlafela Mojapelo.
“The
victim was allegedly offered a lift by the suspect on Thursday, 1 October at
about 12:00. The suspect then drove into the bushes next to Rampepe village
where he allegedly raped the child. He thereafter reportedly took her home,
gave her money and a cellphone and told her not to tell anyone,” he said.
However,
once the child had returned home, her mother questioned her about the cellphone
and she broke down, Mojapelo added.
“The
child started crying when questioned by her mother about the cellphone. She
then told her what had happened. The matter was reported to the police and the
councillor was arrested last night.”
The man is
expected to appear in the Bolobedu Magistrate’s Court on Monday.
Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to and add your voice to the conversation.