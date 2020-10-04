Late Sushant Singh Rajput’s family calls suicide reports ridiculous



All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) released a statement yesterday negating the possibility of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise as a murder. They said that everything pointed towards it being a suicide. However, Sushant’s family who claimed that their son was killed seems to be dissatisfied with these claims. Earlier today, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Twitter to say, “The test of faith is when you can stay strong and unshaken during the testing time… I urge my extended family to have faith in God and pray from all your heart… Pray that the truth comes out. #AllEyesOnCBI.”

Soon after the official handle which represents Sushant’s entire family posted a video of him working out and wrote, “You don’t work so hard to kill yourself. Ridiculous theory of #SSR doing so.”

You don’t work so hard to kill yourself. Ridiculous theory of #SSR doing so. pic.twitter.com/Ty9nkXS2jm

— United for #SushantSinghRajput (@sushantf3) October 4, 2020







Keep watching this space for more updates on the case.