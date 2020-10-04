Lana Del Rey Criticized For Mesh Face Mask At Book Signing

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Updated 16 minutes ago. Posted 7 hours ago

“Please wear a real mask.”

*Long exhale* So, Lana Del Rey is facing criticism — again.


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

On Friday, Lana hosted an, “impromptu” book signing in LA — wearing what appears to be a mesh face mask:

She took photos with fans:

And the backlash to her mask was pretty swift:

Lana Del Rey wearing a net mask during the Covid-19 pandemic because according to her: We were born to die.

Lana Del Rey wearing a net mask during the Covid-19 pandemic because according to her: We were born to die.

The mask appears to be similar to the one she wore on the cover of Interview — Which is somewhat face-palm inducing, given that the copy next to her face literally said, “Please wear a mask (Just not, you know, this one).”

In case you didn’t know, the CDC recommends that you, “Wear masks with two or more layers to stop the spread of COVID-19.” It also has to completely cover your nose and mouth.


Deagreez / Getty Images

Obviously, this would make a mesh face mask pretty darn ineffective.

So yeah, wear a mask — just one that’s actually CDC approved, please.

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR