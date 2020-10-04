Lana Del Rey Criticized For Mesh Face Mask At Book Signing

“Please wear a real mask.”
*Long exhale* So, Lana Del Rey is facing criticism — again.
On Friday, Lana hosted an, “impromptu” book signing in LA — wearing what appears to be a mesh face mask:
She took photos with fans:
And the backlash to her mask was pretty swift:
The mask appears to be similar to the one she wore on the cover of Interview — Which is somewhat face-palm inducing, given that the copy next to her face literally said, “Please wear a mask (Just not, you know, this one).”
In case you didn’t know, the CDC recommends that you, “Wear masks with two or more layers to stop the spread of COVID-19.” It also has to completely cover your nose and mouth.
So yeah, wear a mask — just one that’s actually CDC approved, please.
