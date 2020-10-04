Lakers vs. Heat live score, updates, highlights from Game 3 of the 2020 NBA Finals

The Heat have beaten the odds all postseason long, but man, the odds are really against them this time.

Miami will once again be without starters Goran Dragic (torn plantar fascia) and Bam Adebayo (neck strain) for Sunday night’s Game 3 of the 2020 NBA Finals against the Lakers. The Heat fought valiantly in Game 2 with Jimmy Butler posting 25 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds, but Los Angeles prevailed by double digits to capture a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Can the Heat pull off the upset and extend the series? Or will the Lakers continue their playoff dominance?

Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights from Lakers vs. Heat in Game 3 of the 2020 NBA Finals. Follow along right here.

Lakers vs. Heat score

Game 3 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Score Lakers — — — — — Heat — — — — —

Lakers vs. Heats live updates, highlights from Game 3 of the NBA Finals

(All times Eastern)

7:55 p.m. — It’s going to be hard for the Lakers to win this game if they keep turning the ball over at this rate. Los Angeles is up to turnovers already, and the first quarter isn’t over yet.

7:50 p.m. — LeBron James finds Dwight Howard for the easy slam on the opening possession, but the Heat respond with a 16-6 run in the opening minutes.

7:40 p.m. — No changes to the Lakers’ starting five. Hey, it has worked well so far.

7:25 p.m. — With Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo out, the Heat are once again starting Tyler Herro and Meyers Leonard.

What time does Lakers vs. Heat start?

Date: Sunday, Oct. 4

Sunday, Oct. 4 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Game 3 of the NBA Finals is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 4. As has been the case throughout the playoffs, there will not be any fans in attendance outside of select guests of players.

NBA Finals schedule 2020

(All times Eastern)

Date Game Time National TV Sept. 30 Game 1 9 p.m. ABC Oct. 2 Game 2 9 p.m. ABC Oct. 4 Game 3 7:30 p.m. ABC Oct. 6 Game 4 9 p.m. ABC Oct. 9 Game 5* 9 p.m. ABC Oct. 11 Game 6* 7:30 p.m. ABC Oct. 13 Game 7* 9 p.m. ABC

* If necessary