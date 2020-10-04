Kunal Kemmu’s birthday message for his wife Soha Ali Khan is super cute



Today is Soha Ali Khan’s birthday. Earlier today, sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan posted an adorable birthday post to wish her her big day and now Soha’s husband Kunal Kemmu is taking to social media to spill some love on the birthday girl. Kunal also got his daughter Inaaya’s name tattooed just one day before Soha’s birthday.



When posting an adorable photo hugging her, Kunal wrote: “The only one who can invoke all the emotions I have and some that I didn’t know I had The smile when I’m happy and the sun when I’m low and the Dictionary when I have no words Happy birthday my < 3. "Kareena soon commented on the post saying" Our favorites ... have to agree on the dictionary part ... I have one too. "Isn't this lovely?